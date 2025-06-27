ACB registers FIR against ex-Delhi ministers in corruption case

The Delhi Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against former health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged large-scale corruption in health infrastructure projects approved or executed during their tenures. The ACB sought permission for a probe in August 2024, on a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijendra Gupta, alleging large-scale corruption in the health department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR was filed under Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which pertains to criminal misconduct by a public servant, and sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), joint commissioner of police (ACB) Madhur Verma said.

“A comprehensive investigation has been launched to uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and determine the roles and accountability of the former ministers, officials and private entities involved,” Verma said.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned why the FIR against Bharadwaj and Jain was being kept under wraps, and selective press notes being leaked. “Is the FIR so baseless that the BJP fears it will become a national joke if released publicly?” it said in a statement.

On Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said that the Centre, on the recommendation of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, gave its approval to initiate an investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Bharadwaj and Jain.

The ACB will probe 24 hospital projects, including 11 greenfield (construction on unused land) and 13 brownfield (construction on land which was earlier used for other purposes) projects sanctioned in 2018-19 for a total of ₹5,590 crore, but are either delayed or have had their costs inflated, JCP Verma said.

The ACB will also probe seven ICU (intensive care) hospitals, with a total bed capacity of 6,800, which were sanctioned at a cost of ₹1,125 crore in a six-month period starting September 2021. Three years on, only 50% of the work has been completed, and that too at a cost of ₹800 crore, Verma said.

Verma said that verification of the complaint revealed unauthorised additional constructions at government hospitals in Jwalapuri, by M/s Parnika Commercial & Estate Pvt Ltd, and Madipur, by M/s Ramacivil India Construction Pvt Ltd, without approvals from competent authorities.

“The Madipur hospital project was to be completed by November 2022, but remains abandoned and far from completion,” Verma said.

ACB officials said the seven ICU hospitals, contracted to M/s SAM India Buildwell Pvt Ltd, witnessed cost escalations exceeding 100%, with construction still incomplete beyond over the years, against the February 2022 deadline.

“Verification also found that the new block at Lok Nayak Hospital awarded to M/s Swadeshi Civil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd saw project costs escalate from ₹488 crores to ₹1,135 crores over four years, with the structure still incomplete beyond its January 2023 deadline” Verma said.

ACB said that their preliminary probe found that the ministers repeatedly rejected cost-effective solutions, such as the NIC’s e-hospital system, without justification.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that while submitting the request for sanction, the ACB listed several corrupt activities which resulted in a loss to the government exchequer. In the request, the ACB cited repeated procedural lapses and planning failures that resulted in inflated expenditures.

The department of vigilance forwarded the proposal to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the health and family welfare (H&FW) department, both of which supported the call for a probe. PWD officials recommended a “thorough vigilance inquiry” to trace the chain of responsibility and identify violations.

The departments also observed that upgrades and changes made after contracts were awarded led to further delays and cost overruns. Poor planning and imprecise estimates led to escalations, while disputes led to arbitration costs, imposing further financial strain on the exchequer.

The two AAP leaders hit out at the charges framed under the FIR.

In a statement, Bharadwaj said, “The FIR would make it abundantly clear that, without any reasonable cause, only two former ministers have been named—while all health and PWD officers, who were actually responsible for executing the hospital projects, have been spared.”

Jain said: “There is, as yet, no evidence to suggest that these project sanctions were marred by corruption. Moreover, all these sanctions predate Saurabh Bharadwaj’s tenure. How can a minister be held liable for actions taken two to five years before assuming office? Is this some kind of joke?”