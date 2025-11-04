A day before his retirement, an assistant commissioner of police from east Delhi was suspended for allegedly “cheating” the department and not returning money he had borrowed from several officials, senior police officers said, adding that an enquiry has been initiated against him by the Vigilance department. ACP fails to repay money to staff, suspended a day before retiring

According to the police, the ACP from Mayur Vihar, Rohtash Kumar, 60, was due for retirement on October 31. However, an order from the chief secretary (home department) released on October 30 said the ACP has been suspended. Police said he borrowed lakhs of rupees from multiple officials at different police stations and later refused to return the money.

A senior police officer in East Delhi, who refused to be named, said, “Complaints had been filed against Kumar before and the matter was under enquiry. He was even made station house officers at various police stations where he took advantage of his position and took money from colleagues giving excuses. He borrowed lakhs but never returned the money. He also took money from public persons and again refused to return the money. We have found at least eight police complaints.”

In 2023, police said an additional CP level officer in East Delhi took up his case after multiple complainants showed up. Another officer said, “Kumar was asked to return money but he did not. The complaint was then forwarded to Commissioner of Police who then alerted Vigilance Department to lodge an FIR.”

He added “Their investigation was done and they sent a letter to headquarters who then forwarded it to home department. The senior officials in the government decided to take action and suspended him. The ACP had hosted a huge farewell party at a club in east Delhi but the news of his suspension was given to him on the same day.”