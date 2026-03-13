New Delhi, Air-conditioners, new laundry units and improved water supply systems are among upgrades being rolled out at the Asha Kiran home in Rohini, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said during an inspection of the facility on Friday. ACs, laundry units among upgrades planned at Asha Kiran home; Delhi minister reviews facilities

Singh, conducted an inspection of Asha Kiran Home for men and women at Avantika Sector in Rohini along with senior officials of the social welfare department, and reviewed the ongoing development and renovation works, and the facilities available for residents.

Spread across about 6.04 acres, the institution houses persons with intellectual disabilities and has a capacity of 570 residents.

According to an official statement, around ₹5.34 crore has been sanctioned to the Public Works Department in FY 2025-26 for upgrading buildings, infrastructure and facilities at the institution.

The works include painting and repairs in dormitories, tile work in toilets and bathrooms, steel work and coil fencing around gym and park areas, and horticulture-related improvements. The institution is also being equipped with two new laundry machines of 60 kg capacity each and installation of air-conditioners as part of the infrastructure push.

To strengthen basic infrastructure, two new borewells are being constructed, CPVC water supply pipelines are being installed and two submersible pumps are being set up. Renovation of the underground water tank and installation of floodlights along the boundary wall are also part of the works.

Security arrangements are also being enhanced with the installation of CCTV systems in the dormitories, according to the statement.

During the inspection, Singh said providing a safe, clean and dignified environment for residents with disabilities remains a priority for the government. He stressed that besides improving infrastructure, maintaining cleanliness, greenery, food quality and a positive attitude among staff were equally important.

Interacting with the staff, the minister said their approach and spirit of service can make a significant difference in the lives of residents and urged them to carry out their duties with sensitivity and a humane perspective.

The minister also reviewed the status of a half-way home in Narela, built over around 825 square metres with a capacity of 25 residents. The facility was designed to support the rehabilitation of persons whose mental illness has stabilised after treatment and who require assistance in reintegrating into society.

It said the building, which includes rooms, kitchen, dining hall, vocational training areas and medical care facilities, is currently non-functional and requires major repair and renovation.

Singh directed officials to ensure that the ongoing works at Asha Kiran Home are completed within the stipulated time frame and with proper quality. He also asked them to prepare a detailed proposal for repair and redevelopment of the half-way home in Narela so that the facility can be made operational at the earliest.

He said the Delhi government aims to develop such institutions not merely as shelter homes but as centres that promote dignified living, proper care and effective rehabilitation for residents.

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