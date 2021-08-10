Active Covid cases in Delhi below 500

The number of active cases in the national capital fell below 500 on Monday, for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in March and April last year, as the city continued its progress in a remarkable turnaround after the punishing fourth wave of infections between April and May this year.

Delhi added 39 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, even as 76 more people recovered from the infection, showed data from the state’s daily health bulletin. As a result, the city’s active case count fell from 536 on Sunday to 498.

The city added one more death of the infection.

The test positivity rate also fell below 0.10% once again, after two days, to 0.08%, showed data from the state government bulletin.

Positivity rate is a crucial metric as experts say it shows how widespread the virus is in the community, and when a dropping positivity rate is coupled with decreasing new cases, it indicates that the spread of the virus is reducing within the community.

As a rule of thumb, tracking a region’s positivity rate serves as a good barometer for whether cases are going to increase or decrease in the coming days: a rising positivity rate generally means cases will rise in the immediate future, while a dropping positivity rate tends to precede a drop in new infections.

In Delhi, this number has been below 5% for 81 days, and below 1% for 71 days, according to the state government’s health bulletin.