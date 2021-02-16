Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence, remanded to 7-day police custody

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu was remanded to seven-day police custody by a Delhi court on Tuesday. Sidhu, who is accused in connection with the violence on January 26 during farmers’ tractor rally, was produced before the duty magistrate’s at 8.30 this morning.

The order comes three days after Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by a special investigation team (SIT) to recreate the sequence of events that led to vandalism and clashes between the agitators and the police.

The team probing the case will inspect the spot to ascertain the route taken by the demonstrators, their activities at the Red Fort and how things unfolded at the monument on Republic Day when the violence broke out, a senior police officer said.

Police have alleged that the two were “prominent players” behind the violence and “instigated the mob” by delivering “provocative speeches.” They claim that Sidhu even congratulated the man who hoisted flags at the Red Fort apart from doing a Facebook live from the iconic fort.

The police are also probing the link between gangster-turned-activist Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, after the latter recently released a video on social media, in which the latter sought support for Sidhu and others arrested and demanding their release.

The police had also announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of the actor, who was nabbed from in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur last week by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Sidhu is among the 143 people so far arrested in connection with as many as 44 cases registered regarding the violence in the national capital on Republic Day. The actor was part of the group of protesters who stormed the Red Fort during the tractor parade by farmers, who have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over two and half months now to protest against three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. At least seven of the arrested persons have already been released on bail.