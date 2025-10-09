Adulterated ghee seized, 2 held in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar

The Delhi Police crime branch on Wednesday seized 2,651 kg of adulterated ghee of at least six popular brands after arresting two men and busting a factory in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar. A large scale adulteration of ghee was being done ahead of Diwali. The process not only deceived consumers but also posed a serious health risk., said police.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Garg from Delhi and Mukesh from Jind in Haryana. While Garg was arrested on Sunday, Mukesh was nabbed on Tuesday, police said.

The accused disclosed that they used to buy low quality dalda (vanaspati ghee) and refined oil in bulk, which were heated and mixed to produce adulterated desi ghee. To give an authentic flavour, chemical-based flavoring agents like aroma, synthetic color, and unsafe substances were added.

The product was then packed in reputed brands cover and supplied to dairies, shops, and small distributors, especially during the festive season, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Kumar.

“The process not only deceived consumers but also posed a serious health risk. The accused produced adulterated ghee at the cost of ₹200 per litre and were selling it for ₹350. Further investigation is underway to identify the wider supply chain and other conspirators involved in the illegal business,” added the DCP.