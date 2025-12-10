The advocate who hurled a shoe at former chief justice of India Bhushan R Gavai in the Supreme Court two months ago was allegedly heckled and manhandled by a group of lawyers at Karkardooma Court on Tuesday morning, police said. Advocate who hurled shoe at CJI in Oct heckled, hit in court

A video circulated on social media shows several men confronting advocate Rakesh Kishore, pushing him and attempting to hit him with what appears to be a piece of footwear before others intervened. Kishore, who is in his 70s, is seen trying to fend them off.

Kishore told HT that he was targeted by “opposition” members who had earlier threatened him after the Supreme Court incident. “The attacker was a young advocate who came at me with his sandal. I had gone to court with a friend to hand over a case. They heckled me and hurt me. They said they were attacking me because I had previously hurt the CJI. They also chanted religious slogans,” he said.

Kishore said he does not intend to file a police complaint since he was not injured. “What’s the point of complaining against lawyers? They are our own brothers. It’s a small matter within the family,” he said.

Shahdara Bar secretary Narveer Dabas said the scuffle took place around 1pm inside the court premises. “Kishore allegedly got into a scuffle with a group of lawyers. We have not received a complaint from either side and will act once we do,” he said, adding that Kishore was returning from Court no. 10 when the confrontation occurred.

A senior police officer confirmed that no official complaint has been received.

Kishore’s earlier act at the Supreme Court on October 6 had caused brief commotion during the mentioning of cases. He attempted to remove his shoe and hurl it at the CJI while approaching the dais, but security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted him out. As he was taken away, he shouted, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

Gavai, who has retired since, continued proceedings without pause. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he told the courtroom.