After letter to PM, Arvind Kejriwal's remark on Singapore visit, GST rule
A day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS), Arvind Kejriwal yet again brought up the issue on Monday amid voting for the presidential elections.
"I am an elected MLA. I don't understand why I am being stopped (from going to the World Cities Summit). The Singapore government has called me to tell them about the Delhi model- growth of services in health schools. This will promote the country on an international level,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The summit will be held in Singapore between July 31 and August 3 where leaders from across the world have been invited to share best practices and ideas for cities to emerge as more liveable, sustainable and resilient.
On Sunday, the Delhi chief minister had written to the prime minister, alleging that he was not being allowed to go to the country. “Blocking a Chief Minister from attending such an event is against the interests of the nation. Kindly grant permission,” the letter read.
As he came to vote for presidential polls, Kejriwal on Monday also raised an objection to the new GST rule.
“I demand the central government to take back the GST applied on materials of everyday use of basic food products, it is not right. The Delhi government is the only one that is providing any respite from growing inflation through its many schemes,” he added.
Voting is being held across India for the presidential elections 2022, which is witnessing a face-off between NDA-backed Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha, the opposition pick.
Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had said that it would favour Murmu, who has numbers stacked in her favour.
If elected, she would be India’s first tribal woman president.
(With inputs from ANI)
24-year-old Chandigarh lawyer launches online news portal for kids
A 24-year-old lawyer, Anmol Malhotra, has launched Newsahoot, an online news portal that tailors news items for children, so that they, too, may see the real world unfold around them. Newsahoot publishes only one article a day, six days a week, on the most relevant piece of news, be it the political crisis in Maharashtra or the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The website also defines complex words, which helps builds children's vocabulary according to their reading levels.
To plea seeking to stop SpiceJet ops, Delhi High Court's response
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to stop flight operations of air carrier SpiceJet in the wake of several incidents of technical malfunction that have been lately reported. The plea by a lawyer, Rahul Bhardwaj, had also sought a commission to inquire into whether the operations of SpiceJet are being properly managed. Several snags have been reported on the flights operated by the airline recently.
Bus falls off bridge into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, rescue ops on | Video
At least 12 people were killed Monday morning after the bus in which they were travelling crashed through the barrier of the Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge spanning the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The bus fell more than 100 feet into the river. There were around 40 people inside, home minister Narottam Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said rescue operation is still going on.
13 dead in MP’s Khalghat after Pune-bound bus plunges off bridge into Narmada
A Pune-bound bus crashed through the railing of a bridge across Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Khalghat area leading to the death of at least 12 people and injuries to 10 more on Monday, police said. Madhya Pradesh home minister said about 40 people were travelling in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus on the Indore-Pune route when the incident took place about 300km from state capital Bhopal. About 10 passengers have been rescued.
Presidential polls: Confident of numbers, BJP looking to divide Oppn more in UP
As voting for presidential polls began in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's is looking forward to seeing how much they will succeed in further scattering opposition votes so that UP makes a grander contribution in ensuring a bigger win for BJP-led-NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.
