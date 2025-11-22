After molestation and fraud cases, Saraswati held for using fake ‘UN’ number plates

Former head of a management institute in Vasant Kunj, Chaintanyananda Saraswati (62), who is in judicial custody for allegedly molesting over 17 female students and committing fraud, has now been arrested in a cheating and forgery case. Senior police officers said that he was again arrested on Wednesday for forging number plates.

Saraswati was arrested from a hotel in Agra on September 28, after evading the police for nearly two months. The management institute’s head organisation, Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamthanam Dakshinamnya Sri Sharada Peetham (also called Peetham), had filed three cases against him in July-August related to molestation, cheating the Peetham and forging car number plate.

Senior police officers said that he was again arrested on Wednesday for forging number plate case.

“He was using a Volvo and a BMW car with nine fake diplomatic car number plate with “UN” number. At times, he would pose as UN member or PM office person. We have arrested him in this case,” said an officer.

Police said the latest arrest can help them later gain police custody in the case. “We have to question him about multiple allegations. All are interlinked. There are a lot of witnesses and the cheating case with Peetham is also complicated” said an investigator.

On Wednesday, the jail authorities also issued a statement saying that there was no threat to Saraswati’s life. They stated that he is in safe and secure custody. This was after Saraswati raised allegations from jail that he was not safe. On November 14, the court asked for a report from jail about the allegations.

“Saraswati did not disclose or name any specific individual from whom he apprehended harm. He is in safe and secure custody. We asked him that if he feels threatened, he should report to us but no such cases have come. He did not want to be in jail van also…” ,said jail officials.

Jail officials said they have also allowed Saraswati to wear his saffron robes after taking them from jail canteen or through his friends (mulaaqat). Jail authorities are also ensuring that his no onion-no garlic diet is being followed.