A doctor and professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in south Delhi was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for a few metres under the wheels after an argument over the traffic on Monday, police said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old accused driver was detained on Wednesday and is being questioned. AIIMS doctor hit by car, dragged fro metres in road rage case

The doctor, who is currently stable and undergoing treatment, told police that on Monday evening, when he was leaving the campus, he noticed a white Maruti Suzuki Swift car obstructing traffic. “The complainant told us that he was passing by the area when he saw a traffic congestion near gate no 1 of AIIMS. To help commuters,he said he gestured the Swift driver to move back his vehicle so others could pass. However, he did not move back, instead hit the doctor with his car. He hit the complainant twice before almost running over him and dragging him along with the car…”

The accused has been identified as Shivam (single name), a private firm employee in Faridabad.

The officer added that the doctor managed to escape from the car after sometime, but sustained injuries. The hospital management informed the police about the injured doctor.

An FIR was lodged on Monday under BNS Section 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide) at the Hauz Khas police station.

HT tried reaching out to the victim, but could not get through.

Another official said, “The doctor had given his statement and we also spoke to others present near gate no 1. With the help of CCTV footage of the area, the accused was identified and nabbed."

“He is being interrogated about the sequence of the events and the motive behind the incident. It looks like he intentionally dragged the doctor to cause him harm.”