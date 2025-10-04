Air India shifts domestic flights to T1, T2 from October 26 as T3 undergoes expansion

To facilitate expansion works at Terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Air India and Air India Express will shift select domestic operations to Terminals 1 (T1) and 2 (T2) starting October 26, the airline group announced on Friday. The airlines said they will proactively notify all affected passengers through their registered contact details to ensure a smooth transition. (HT Archive/representational image)

From that date, 60 of Air India’s 180 daily domestic departures from Delhi will move from T3 to the upgraded T2. Simultaneously, Air India Express will relocate all its domestic flights to the newly renovated T1. The move is necessitated by ongoing expansion activities at T3, being carried out by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), to increase international passenger capacity. “The terminal enlargement works will reduce domestic capacity at T3, necessitating the relocation of certain domestic operations of Air India and Air India Express,” the group said.

T2, capable of handling 15 million passengers annually, will also reopen on October 26. While the upgrades do not increase its capacity, they include new flooring, aerobridges, washrooms, and structural repairs. All international flights for both airlines will continue to operate from T3.

To help passengers identify relocated domestic flights departing from or arriving at T2, Air India has renumbered these services to four digits starting with 1 (e.g., AI1737 or AI1787). For guests with connecting flights, inter-terminal transfers will be provided between T1, T2, and T3. Through-checked baggage will be seamlessly transferred airside, eliminating the need to collect and recheck bags during terminal transfers.

The airlines said they will proactively notify all affected passengers through their registered contact details to ensure a smooth transition.