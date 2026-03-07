All development work to be done by monsoon: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed heads of government departments to ensure that development projects are completed before monsoon, officials said on Friday. Rekha Gupta, during her inspection visit of the preparations ahead of the event of inauguration of 2 new corridors of Delhi Metro. (@gupta_rekha X)

She convened a review meeting on development works being undertaken across the city under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB).

Development projects worth approximately ₹3,786 crore have been approved under these departments, she said, adding that ensuring that budgetary funds are utilised for development works remains a a priority.

She also directed officials to expedite the work and ensure completion within the stipulated timeline.

Under the CMDF scheme, 3,812 development projects have received administrative approval so far, with a total estimated cost of approximately ₹1,798.85 crore.

These projects include construction of roads and drains, works related to water supply, installation of street lights, development of parks and other basic infrastructure facilities.

The chief minister said that the Delhi government is taking concrete steps for the holistic development of villages and 707 development projects in various rural areas have been approved under the DVDB, with an estimated cost of ₹1,557 crore.

She directed all agencies to work in close coordination and finish pending documentation and tender processes.