Allegation of custodial excesses by cops being probed

The Delhi Police are probing an allegation of custodial excesses at Shahbad Dairy police station, after a 46-year-old scrap dealer, who was suspected to be involved in the sale of stolen copper scrap, filed a complaint with senior police officers.

Rajeev Ranjan, the deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), confirmed the initiation of an inquiry, but said he would share the findings and comment on the merits of the allegations only once it was completed. “A thorough and independent inquiry is being conducted. It is in its advanced stage,” said Ranjan.

The scrap dealer, Jagaram Chaudhary, was taken in for questioning after his name was revealed by another suspect in a case of copper scrap being siphoned off during a scrap trade.

A resident of Shahdara in east Delhi, Chaudhary has been in the scrap trade for three decades and is assisted by his nephew, Dinesh.

Chaudhary, who claims innocence in the theft case, alleged that on March 28, he was subjected to brutality by three policemen at the Shahbad Dairy police station after arriving there to be questioned in the theft case.

On March 30, Chaudhary contacted a lawyer and sent his complaint to senior police officers, the lieutenant governor, and a host of other officials. An inquiry was subsequently initiated on Saturday.