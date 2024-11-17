Menu Explore
Amit Lakra murder case: Delhi Police arrests 2nd shooter

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 17, 2024 07:14 PM IST

Delhi Police arrested 20-year-old Tushar linked to Bambiha-Tillu syndicate after a rival gang member was killed, using a bike tied to the murder.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man associated with Bambiha-Tillu syndicate, nearly a week after a 26-year-old suspected member of its rival Gogi gang was gunned down by two assailants in Mundka area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Amit Lakra was the brother of jailed gangster Ankesh Lakra who is allegedly behind the recent firing and extortion incidents in Outer Delhi. He was killed on November 9. (Representational image)
The accused, identified as Tushar (single name), 20, was held on Saturday from Sonipat.

The deceased, Amit Lakra was the brother of jailed gangster Ankesh Lakra who is allegedly behind the recent firing and extortion incidents in Outer Delhi. Amit was killed on November 9.

“We received a tip off that the bike (used in the murder) was near an eatery in Kundli,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (crime). On Saturday morning, Tushar was held while driving it. His associate Nihaal Singh was arrested on Thursday.

