New Delhi, The National Zoological Park will receive a tiger from Patna Zoo, and will send a white tigress along with several other species under an animal exchange scheme aimed at promoting breeding, an official said. Animal swap: Delhi Zoo to get tiger, send white tigress to Patna to strengthen breeding

Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI that the exchange has been designed to address both breeding requirements and the need to diversify species within the zoo.

He said the zoo will receive four gharials, four grey wolves – two males and two females - and two barn owls from Patna Zoo in March. In return, the zoo will send a group of animals that includes Sangai deer , a tigeress, painted storks, white pelicans, and black bucks.

Explaining the rationale behind the exchange, Kumar said the zoo currently has only one female wolf, which limits the scope for a sustainable breeding programme. "The main objective of this exchange is to develop a healthy breeding environment and also to add more species to our collection," he said.

Kumar said that NZP currently houses 13 tigers and cubs. Of these, seven are Royal Bengal tigers, and six are white tigers.

He said the number of female tigers is higher, while most of the males are old, as at present, there are only four male tigers.

On the aquatic side, Kumar said the zoo will receive four gharials, which will be added to its existing group of three.

"We will get four gharials to our existing fleet of three to increase our gharial numbers for visitors," he added. The director said that exchanges with other zoos are also in the pipeline and are being discussed.

Kumar said that if animals are not periodically moved between zoos and allowed to breed with unrelated partners, it can lead to inbreeding over time.

In closed populations, there is a risk that closely related animals, increasing the chances of genetic disorders, weak offspring and infertility among cubs, he said.

Prolonged isolation and lack of suitable breeding partners can also affect the animals' mental well-being, often leading to stress and depressive behaviour, he added.

The animal exchange with Patna has been mutually agreed upon by both zoos and approved by the Central Zoo Authority, in line with existing rules.

Kumar said similar exchanges were carried out last year as well, when the zoo received smooth-coated otters and tortoises from Surat. Earlier, it had acquired a rhino and a male tiger from Assam under the same programme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.