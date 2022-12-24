Home / Cities / Delhi News / Another student dies by suicide in Kota

Another student dies by suicide in Kota

delhi news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Police said the incident came to light late on Friday when the student did not respond to repeated phone calls by his family members.

Another aspirant who was friends with the deceased said they both used to talk to each other for about an hour on a daily basis. (Representational Photo)
Another aspirant who was friends with the deceased said they both used to talk to each other for about an hour on a daily basis. (Representational Photo)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) aspirant studying at a private coaching institute in Kota died by suicide on Friday afternoon, taking the total number of such cases in the city to four this month, police said.

“The 18-year-old was a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. He was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday afternoon. He was studying in a private coaching institute and stayed at a private hostel,” deputy superintendent of police (Kota), Amar Singh, said.

Police said the incident came to light late on Friday when the student did not respond to repeated phone calls by his family members. His family members then called one of his friends, who went to the hostel and found the body, said an official familiar with the case.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem exam and his family members have been informed,” said the officer quoted above. The police found a suicide note from the room but refused to divulge any details. “The student was preparing for the NEET exam and had been living in the hostel for the past three years,” said the police.

Another aspirant who was friends with the deceased said they both used to talk to each other for about an hour on a daily basis.

“We spoke on the phone at 12am last night. His mother was also on the conference call and everything was normal,” he told news agency PTI.

Earlier this month, three students committed suicide, renewing a debate over the pressure of studies people face when they come to coaching hub Kota to prepare for competitive exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out