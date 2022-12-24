Another student dies by suicide in Kota

A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) aspirant studying at a private coaching institute in Kota died by suicide on Friday afternoon, taking the total number of such cases in the city to four this month, police said.

“The 18-year-old was a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. He was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday afternoon. He was studying in a private coaching institute and stayed at a private hostel,” deputy superintendent of police (Kota), Amar Singh, said.

Police said the incident came to light late on Friday when the student did not respond to repeated phone calls by his family members. His family members then called one of his friends, who went to the hostel and found the body, said an official familiar with the case.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem exam and his family members have been informed,” said the officer quoted above. The police found a suicide note from the room but refused to divulge any details. “The student was preparing for the NEET exam and had been living in the hostel for the past three years,” said the police.

Another aspirant who was friends with the deceased said they both used to talk to each other for about an hour on a daily basis.

“We spoke on the phone at 12am last night. His mother was also on the conference call and everything was normal,” he told news agency PTI.

Earlier this month, three students committed suicide, renewing a debate over the pressure of studies people face when they come to coaching hub Kota to prepare for competitive exams.

