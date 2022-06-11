As shortage continues, Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Haryana to release more water

The national capital on Friday continued to reel from the combined impact of the heatwave and a water supply shortfall that is becoming increasingly grave with every passing day. Cognizant of the crisis, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to Haryana to release additional water into the Yamuna “on humanitarian grounds”, even as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said the supply in the city is down by more than 100 MGD (million gallons per day), severely impacting a large number of neighbourhoods and colonies.

DJB vice-chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday visited the Wazirabad barrage to inspect the almost dry river. “The water depth at Wazriabad has reduced from its normal level of 8ft, on average, to this year’s lowest point of 0.5ft. As on Friday, the water depth is about six inches,” Bharadwaj said.

DJB has a summer target of supplying 1,000MGD water against an estimated demand of 1,380MGD. On Thursday, there was a supply shortfall of 85MGD, which increased to 100MGD by Friday.

The matter also came up during the meeting between Kejriwal and lieutenant-governor VK Saxena on Friday. Kejriwal said, “We do not want to get into the issue of whether adequate water is being released (as per agreements). Provide us water to meet our needs on a humanitarian basis. We have to see just how much water is needed by Delhi and how much can be provided by our neighbours.”

LG’s office also issued a statement saying: ​ “The L-G has assured the CM that he would take up the issue at all appropriate levels to address it in the interim. It was also decided that a meeting of all concerned departments will be held in presence of the L-G and the chief minister on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, wherein the officers will be asked to present their concrete plans.”

Haryana has consistently maintained that it is releasing adequate water to Delhi as per existing agreements. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 20 stated that his state is currently releasing more than 1,049 cusecs of water to Delhi. “We can’t deprive our state of water and give Delhi more than its legitimate share. I promise that the day Punjab gives us our legitimate share, Haryana will increase Delhi’s water share,” Khattar said

Bhardwaj said the water treatment plant’s pumps are no longer able to lift water from the pondage area and temporary pumps have been deployed along with dredger machines to create space for accumulation of water at Wazirabad. “We are requesting Haryana to release water from Tajewala barrage. The water will still take two days to reach Delhi and then we can normalise supply,” he said.

Delhi primarily gets 40% raw water from Yamuna, released by Haryana, and the rest from the Ganga, through Uttar Pradesh, and Bhakra Nangal from Punjab. The Wazirabad barrage was built in 1959 on the Yamuna and it forms the primary holding area from where raw water is lifted to the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants.

Water production has been affected at seven of DJB’s nine water treatment plants and, barring east Delhi, supply has been hit across localities of north, north-west, west and parts of south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment.

The crisis has been looming over Delhi since the past one month, forcing DJB forced to issue at least eight water advisories to the public, warning them of an imminent shortage.

Rishita Sharma, a resident of Azadpur, said their supply has been affected since last week. “We are in the middle of such hot weather and water consumption, naturally, goes up. We cannot do anything without water,” she said.

Gurvinder Singh from Chand Nagar in west Delhi said they have no supply since the past five days. “We have also complained three times to the authorities but no action was taken. We are not getting enough supply to meet even our drinking water needs,” he said.