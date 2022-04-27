At 1,367, Delhi sees another spike in new Covid-19 cases; 1 death

Delhi's Covid-19 daily tally yet again crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday, with the capital reporting 1,367 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 4.50%. The national capital's overall tally touched 18,78,458, while the active case count reached 4,832, according to the health bulletin data.

Delhi has been witnessing a spike in the single-day Covid-19 cases for the last several days. On Tuesday, it saw 1,204 new infections, while on Monday there were 1,011 cases in the city.

Meanwhile, the city's case positivity rate has maintained a declining trend, going further down to 4.50 per cent in the last 24 hours from 4.64 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, the positivity rate was as high as 6.42 per cent.

Fresh recoveries also saw an improvement on Wednesday with as many as 1,042 people recuperating from the infection, up from 863 on Tuesday and 817 on Monday.

According to the latest bulletin, a total of 148 patients are currently hospitalised in Delhi, including those suspected of having contracted Covid-19. The number has shot up in the last 24 hours from Tuesday's 130. Of these 148 patients, as many as 48 are on oxygen support including those who are on ventilators.

The rising caseload in Delhi comes weeks after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places. The decision was made following a sudden spurt in daily case tally over the past two weeks. Experts have said that the mask mandate should not have been lifted in the first place.

The DDMA, however, allowed schools to remain open. The key government body has also brought back aggressive testing in order to combat the rising trend in daily caseload.

The Delhi government has formed more than 70 enforcement teams in all the 11 districts of the capital so far as part of its intensifying drives to ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks in public areas. It has also launched awareness campaigns to sensitise people about Covid protocols and encourage them to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

