Delhi forms over 70 enforcement teams to ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour
The Delhi government has formed more than 70 enforcement teams in all the 11 districts of the national capital so far as part of intensifying drives to ensure compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks in public places, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday citing officials.
Besides the enforcement team, the Delhi government has launched mass awareness campaigns to sensitise people about Covid-appropriate behaviour and encourage them to get inoculated with vaccine shots.
Quoting an official, PTI reported that there will be at least six enforcement teams for each district, with some having between eight to nine as well. "More such squads will be formed soon to intensify checking drives and crack down on violators," the official was quoted as saying.
Another official in the southeast district said these awareness campaigns are being carried out in crowded public areas such as shopping centres and local markets, among others. He added that civil defence volunteers are also being deployed in all districts to keep a vigil on violators.
On April 20, three weeks after lifting the penalty of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public spaces, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back the mandate. The authority also announced aggressive random testing at public places that were dialled down in view of declining Covid-19 cases last month.
The DDMA, however, decided to keep schools operational.
During the meeting last week, a senior member of the key government body had said all district teams and police officials have been instructed to once again commence compliance drives in their areas of jurisdiction.
This comes as Delhi on Tuesday saw a jump of nearly 200 fresh Covid-19 cases in its daily infection tally with as many as 1,204 people testing positive for the virus. On Monday, the capital logged 1,011 new cases, according to the health bulletin data.
Delhi's cumulative Covid-19 tally currently stands at18,77,091. The active caseload also saw a spike in the last 24 hours, touching 4,508 from Monday's 4,168, the health bulletin data showed. The case positivity, however, dipped significantly to 4.64 per cent from 6.42 per cent on a preceding day.
