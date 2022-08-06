At 2,311, Delhi sees fall in daily Covid cases, positivity rate climbs to 13.84%
Delhi on Saturday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 tally after 2,311 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. One patient died and 1,837 recovered from Covid during the same period, according to the health department's bulletin.
With the latest figures, the national capital's caseload has climbed to 19,67,104 including 26,328 deaths, 19,33,427 recoveries and 7,349 active cases.
This is the fourth consecutive day that the daily Covid tally was above the 2,000-mark.
On Friday, Delhi registered 2,419 cases- the highest single-day rise since February 3- when 2,668 people tested positive for Covid. On the other hand, 2,202 cases were seen in the national capital on Thursday.
The health department's bulletin on Saturday showed that 16,702 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 11,773 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 4,929 rapid antigen tests.
Nearly 4,600 patients are under home isolation and the number of containment zones in Delhi has climbed to 217.
Authorities have inoculated 13,551 beneficiaries against Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,24,705. Till now, 22,67,470 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the precautionary dose.
Earlier in the day, the Union government asked Delhi to ensure adequate testing, promoting Covid-appropriate behaviour and increasing the pace of vaccination to contain the surge.
The same directions were issued to Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, who are also reporting an upward trend in their Covid figures.
Mega drive in U.P. for booster shot today
LUCKNOW: Aiming to boost the off-take of precaution doses of Covid vaccine, a mega vaccination drive will be conducted in the state on Sunday. “The mega vaccination drive will be conducted at all government vaccination centres including medical institutes, district hospitals and community and primary health centres,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal. Apart from precaution doses, first and second dose of the vaccine will also be administered.
Fire Brigade to probe reason behind Wadia Hospital fire
Mumbai: A day after a fire was reported in Jer Bai Wadia Hospital for children in Parel, senior officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said they will initiate a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze. Chief Fire Officer, Hemant Parab, on Saturday said that the in-built firefighting system in the hospital was operational, which helped the MFB officials to control the fire at an early stage.
Despite cancellation of several infra projects, work on Malabar tree-top walkway continues in full swing
Mumbai: Despite several big-ticket infrastructure projects getting scrapped or delayed after the change of power in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has continued work on the ambitious tree-top walkway at Malabar Hill. BMC had proposed a 700-meter-long treetop walkway in the upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood in South Mumbai last year. Subsequently, in December 2021, the BMC awarded a ₹22 crore tender for the project.
Himachal women make rakhis out of pine needles, help prevent forest fires
Present in abundance in Himachal, pine needles, which are usually left unused and cause forest fires, are now serving a better purpose. Himachal Pradesh Institute of Administrative Reforms collaborated with Karwan, a society with a twin objective of conserving forests and generating livelihood for rural women, and trained women in the craft. They initially trained a batch of 22 women in Kot Panchayat near Hipa and later got more trainees.
BKU (apolitical) leader among 16 booked for SUV ‘loot’ in U.P.’s Bijnor
Kotwali police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district have registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union Arajnaitik (apolitical) youth wing U.P. unit president Ch Digambar Singh and 15 others in connection with the alleged loot of a sport utility vehicle (SUV). The case was registered on the complaint of BKU (Tikait group) Bijnor unit district president Ch Kuldeep Singh on Friday. Digambar Singh claimed that the vehicle belonged to him.
