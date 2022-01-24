At 5,760, Covid-19 cases see major dip in Delhi, positivity rate falls to 11.79%

Delhi on Monday saw a sharp dip in its daily Covid-19 tally as 5,760 fresh infections were logged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number active cases in the national capital to 45,140, according to the health department bulletin on Monday. As many as 9,197 Covid-19 cases were reported a day ago.

Further, 30 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, down from the previous day's toll of 34. The cumulative fatalities due to the Covid-19 infection in the capital now stands at 25,650.

In what may appear to be a silver lining as the city battles with the third wave of the pandemic, driven by the Omicron variant, the positivity rate has dropped to 11.79 per cent, the data showed.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching a record single-day high of 28,867 on January 13.

The fewer cases reported on Monday could also be due to fewer tests conducted a day ago. According to the health bulletin, as many as 48,844 samples were tested for Covid-19 the previous day as compared to 69,022 on Saturday.

As many as 14,836 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,26,681.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on January 27 to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the capital. The meeting will be attended by various experts, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other top officials.

During the meeting, the authority is also expected to take a final call on lifting weekend and night curfews along with other restrictions on markets in Delhi amid the improving Covid-19 situation.