Atishi orders probe against 12 Delhi University colleges

Delhi education minister Atishi has directed the secretary, higher education, to launch an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in 12 DU-affiliated colleges funded by the state government. She also suggested that strong actions will be taken against principals and officials who allegedly made the illegal appointments, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Delhi education minister Atishi (PTI)

According to her letter to the secretary of higher education, dated January 19, the 12 colleges appointed 1,897 employees without the Delhi government’s approval, clearly violating the established government procedures and rules. A total of 939 of these appointments were made to the teaching posts while 958 were to the non-teaching posts, it added.

The letter said that an inquiry should be initiated into the matter. The inquiry should identify the erring principals and administrative officials behind the creation of posts and appointments against these posts, recommend strongest possible action against these officials, including recovery of salaries paid since 2015 to those staff members appointed against “illegal posts”, and recommend action against officers who executed contracts without following the necessary provisions, it added.

“These colleges are funded by the public exchequer and therefore, must be held accountable for any misutilization of funds,” the letter added.

A DU official, who did not want to be named, said, “The appointments to the posts were legal and were made via a selection committee. Recalling salaries is a drastic suggestion, which will impact hundreds of teachers and staff members. We have held a few meetings during which we discussed possible solutions, and the Vice Chancellor has written to the minister regarding continuation of funding.”

The issue of alleged irregularities was earlier flagged by Atishi in a letter to the Union education minister stating that there were procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer. She suggested that the 12 colleges be merged and brought under the Delhi government, or the Centre may take full control of them, in which case, the Delhi government will stop allocating funds to them.

Meanwhile, officials of these colleges have been complaining about funds crunch for years.

Following Atishi’s letter, in an executive council meeting held last month, the Delhi University passed a resolution to form a committee to look into the woes of the colleges. University officials maintained that the question of de-affiliation does not arise.