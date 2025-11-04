Auto driver stabbed to death near Gokalpuri, probe on

A 47-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by an unidentified person at Old Mustafabad near Gokalpuri in northeast Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police said. The forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence for further probe, police said.

A case of murder was registered at the Gokalpuri police station and a person has been taken into custody for questioning, however, police are yet to ascertain if the person was the prime suspect in the case, the officer added.

The auto driver was identified as Dev Sharma, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar in northeast Delhi, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that on Sunday around 4 pm, the Gokalpuri police station received a call regarding a stabbing incident near Brijpuri Puliya (bridge over a drain) and reached the spot. Local enquiry revealed that an auto driver was stabbed by an unidentified person.

The driver had already been taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital by his friends, DCP said. “The police team reached the hospital and learnt that the driver was declared brought dead by the doctors. The body of the deceased was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination,” added DCP Mishra.

A police officer said that a case of murder was registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Gokalpuri police station against unknown persons. The case is being probed by different angles and motives such as personal enmity, road rage and attempted robbery.