Auto strike hits commuters for the second day in Delhi

The two-day strike, called by a group of 14 auto-rickshaw and taxi unions demanding a ban on the operation of app-based cab aggregators, concluded on Friday evening.

The unions, comprising auto-rickshaws, traditional kali-peeli cabs, economic radio taxis, and taxis with all-India tourist permits, announced a list of 10 demands even as they claimed that these companies are eating into their businesses.

There was no reaction from the government on the unions’ demands.

Many of these vehicles’ unions were not a part of this protest, limiting its impact in the city. But like Thursday too, people of Delhi complained about struggling with last-mile connectivity.

Ankit Goel, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase I, said he could not get an auto to go to his office in Ghazipur on Friday morning. “I saw fewer autos on the streets today. I had to ask a friend for help,” said Goel.

Fewer autos and taxis plied at Anand Vihar in east Delhi as well. “I have been looking for an auto for the last 15 minutes to go to New Ashok Nagar. An auto driver told me that due to the strike, many drivers are scared of taking passengers and few are accepting rides,” said Sonu Jha, a commuter at Anand Vihar.

Normal operations will resume from Saturday, said Kishan Verma, president of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, but lamented that aggregator services are affecting their earnings.

“There will be no strike Saturday onwards. Few autos and taxis are operating today as compared to Thursday, which shows that the auto and taxi drivers are supporting our strike. The government should look into our demands,” said Verma.

“Autos and taxi drivers are in distress. The Centre and states should ban these app-based companies... Ola, Uber are using private vehicles to transport passengers…,” he further said, adding that he has not received any positive response from the authorities.

Meanwhile, an auto driver, Rajesh Gautam, who was idling at the Sarai Kale Khan terminal, said he was not aware of the strike, which is why he came out for work.

“I have heard that some groups are forcefully stopping autos and taxis from ferrying passengers. Many auto drivers are working but no one has been stopped so far,” said Gautam.

Ola and Uber did not respond to requests for comment.