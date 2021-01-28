Barricades gone at ITO but police deployment continues at the busy junction
- The DCP said so far only one FIR has been registered in central district at the IP Estate police station for rioting, damage to public property and other relevant sections.
The police on Wednesday removed concrete jersey barriers, iron barricades and DTC buses, placed at ITO — one of Delhi’s busiest traffic junctions — where a protester died and several policemen and farmers were injured in clashes on Tuesday, even as heavy deployment of security personnel continued at the junction.
As thousands of farmers stormed into Delhi on Tuesday while conducting the “tractor march” that resulted in clashes between the police and the protesters, at least 22 security personnel, including one paramilitary official, were injured at ITO, which witnessed a riot-like situation. One protesting farmer died at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg close to the ITO junction. Police said the CCTV footage showed that he rammed his speeding tractor into a police barricade, as a result of which the vehicle toppled, killing him on the spot.
However, till Wednesday evening, no arrests were made in connection with the violence at ITO.
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said the security arrangements were stepped up on Wednesday. “Deployment of security forces was already high because of the Republic Day. We have strategically fortified the district in such a way that no protester will be allowed to make its way through the central district. In case protesters gather again, the arrangements are in place to not allow them to head towards New Delhi district,” Singh said.
The DCP said so far only one FIR has been registered in central district at the IP Estate police station for rioting, damage to public property and other relevant sections. “Five of our police vehicles, eight buses of Delhi Transport Corporation and several barricades were damaged by the protesting groups at ITO. Further damages are still being assessed,” Singh said.
Officials said smooth traffic flow at the junction was restored by Wednesday evening.
