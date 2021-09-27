Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement towards Delhi severely hit. Check list of affected routes here

With the 10-hour-long Bharat Bandh, which began at 6am on Monday, currently underway, the Delhi Traffic Police has put out on its Twitter account a list of routes within and leading to the national capital on which traffic movement has been disrupted. Farmers protesting against the three central agricultural laws are observing this pan-India blockade today to mark the first anniversary of the passage of these laws.

Here's a list of affected routes and alternate roads, as shared by the traffic police:

(1.) Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border closed due to farmers' protest at National Highways 9 and 24. Commuters who intend to commute to and from Uttar Pradesh can use DND, Vikas Marg, Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Road.

(2.) Vehicles going coming from Sarai Kale Khan can use DND for entering Noida and Vikas Marg to reach Noida.

(2.) Traffic from NHs 9 and 24 diverted on Road number 56 towards Maharajpur border, Apsara and Bhopura borders for Uttar Pradesh.

Massive traffic snarl seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today. pic.twitter.com/dclgkqp3X1 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

(3.) Both carriageways at the Red Fort – Chhatta Rail and Subhash Marg – closed from both sides.

(4.) Netaji Subhash Marg carriageway from Red Fort to Dariyaganj and Subhash Park carriageway in the reverse direction near Kabutar Market affected.

(5.) Both sides of Dhansa border also closed for vehicular movement.