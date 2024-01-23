Bharat Parva: Traffic advisory issued for central, New Delhi

The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on Tuesday detailing the traffic diversions and restrictions enforced near the Red Fort for the week-long Bharat Parva to avoid heavy jams. At Nizamuddin Bridge on NH-24 on Tuesday. The jam occurred due to the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsals. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Bharat Parva is a patriotic celebration organised by the ministry of tourism every year. It is being held at the Red Fort from January 23 to 31, and is expected to draw a high footfall over the coming days, including many VIPs. The festival will showcase Republic Day tableaux representing various states at August 15 Park and Madhav Das Park, with food courts and handicraft stalls for the public.

“Traffic restrictions may be imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate, and Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van Crossing to Subhash Park T-Point,” the traffic police advisory said.

The traffic police also earmarked four diversion points: Chatta Rail intersection, Subhash Park T-point, Shanti Van Chowk, and Delhi Gate.

The traffic police urged visitors to use parking facilities around the Red Fort, such as the ASI parking in front of Sunheri Bagh Masjid, Tikona exit parking, Parade Ground, and Power House Road near Rajghat.