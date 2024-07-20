Bharti alleges BJP MP indulged in ‘corruption’ in LS polls, moves Delhi HC

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti has approached the Delhi high court challenging the election of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bansuri Swaraj as a member of Parliament (MP) from New Delhi constituency, alleging that Swaraj indulged in “corrupt practices” in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Somnath Bharti’s plea said that on the day of the polls, Bansuri Swaraj’s booth agents had her pamphlets displaying her ballot number, photo, and election symbol, along with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Swaraj had defeated Bharti by 78,370 votes from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency in the general elections held on May 25.

Bharti’s petition before the high court contended that some BJP workers disturbed money, saaris and suits to the voters on Swaraj’s behalf to influence them to vote in her favour.

Bharti’s plea said that on the day of the polls, Swaraj’s booth agents had her pamphlets displaying her ballot number, photo, and election symbol, along with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They showed these things to the electors who had lined up in the booth and asked them to vote on a particular ballot.

The plea which is listed before a bench of justice Manmeet PS Arora on Monday went on to add that Raaj Kumar Anand, who had contested as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, was “set up” by Swaraj’s party to help her win against Bharti.

“Anand was a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government at Delhi and was active in campaigning for the petitioner till 09.04.2024 and suddenly on 10.04.2024 he resigned... He resigned from his ministry because of the misuse of the agencies like ED/CBI/IT against him by respondent no. 3(The Returning Officer) and her party. On inquiry, the respondent no. 2(Sh Raaj Kumar Anand) revealed that he was under tremendous pressure from the investigating agencies and hence had no option but to resign else he would be arrested,” the plea said.

Swaraj said the petition by Bharti is weak and would not stand good in court. The petition has been filed to revive his political relevance, she added.