Biker death case: Delhi court grants interim bail to accused contractor

New Delhi, A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail to a contractor against whom an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker who died after falling into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in West Delhi's Janakpuri recently.

Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Singh was hearing an interim bail application filed by the accused contractor, Himanshu Gupta, against whom an arrest warrant was issued on Monday, and said "no coercive steps be taken against the applicant till the next date of hearing".

In the order, the court said, "Let the applicant join the investigation on the aforesaid date and time, as undertaken by his counsel. Meanwhile, let no coercive steps be taken against the applicant till the next date of hearing."

The counsel for Gupta submitted in the court that his client had received a notice to join the investigation on February 9 but was unable to do so due to ill health.

He assured the court that the accused was willing to cooperate with the investigation and would appear before the investigating officer as and when required.

The defence undertook that Gupta would join the investigation on February 11 at 10 am.

The prosecution did not oppose the request that no coercive action be taken against the accused till the next date of hearing.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the accused to join the investigation at the specified date and time, and posted the matter for further proceedings on February 18.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home on the intervening night of February 5-6 when he fell into the pit dug for a sewer project with his bike, suffering fatal injuries.

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, while three Delhi Jal Board officials have been suspended.

Delhi Police has arrested a sub-contractor, Rajesh Prajapati, and a labourer, Yogesh, who have been sent to judicial custody.

The sub-contractor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly withholding information that a biker had fallen into the pit, delaying police and emergency response.

The 23-year-old labourer, Yogesh, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities about the incident, and for misleading the victim's family when they came inquiring about him.

