Bill for OBC quota in J&K local bodies tabled in Lok Sabha

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Feb 06, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Currently, there is no provision for reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in panchayats and municipalities in the Union Territory

The Centre on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bill says that in future all local body polls will be conducted by a State Election Commission consisting of a state election commissioner, instead of the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Bill says that in future all local body polls will be conducted by a State Election Commission consisting of a state election commissioner, instead of the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

Currently, there is no provision for reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in panchayats and municipalities in the Union Territory.

The aim of the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is to uphold principles of fairness and inclusivity in local governance, thereby addressing long-standing disparities and ensuring justice for OBC citizens.

The Bill says that in future all local body polls will be conducted by a State Election Commission consisting of a state election commissioner, instead of the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bill says the state election commissioner shall not be removed from his office except in like manner and on the like grounds as a judge of a high court and the conditions of service of the state election commissioner shall not be varied to his disadvantage after his appointment.

“The J&K Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to amend certain provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution,” according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

Clause (6) of articles 243D and 243T of the Constitution empowers the legislature of a state to make provision for reservation of seats in any panchayat and municipality in favour of backward classes of citizens.

