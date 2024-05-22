Birds bear brunt of extreme weather, kites worst hit

Bird hospitals and veterinary centres across the Capital reported a recent surge in the number of birds needing treatment for heat-related ailments due to continuing harsh weather conditions over the past week. A black kite immerses itself in a water sprinkler on a sunny afternoon. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Veterinarians said kites are the worst affected as there are many hatchlings, following the breeding season in March and April, being affected by the heat. A bird rehabilitation centre in Wazirabad reported 86 cases on a single day, double the number of the highest cases reported in a single day in May 2023.

Mohammad Saud, president of wildlife rescue, which is affiliated with the rehabilitation centre in Wazirabad, said, “We got 86 cases of bird being brought in on Monday itself and over 55 cases till Tuesday afternoon. 95% of all the cases are raptors, especially black kites, the density of which is very high in Delhi.”

He said the usual number of cases at other times can vary from five per day to 25 per day, depending on the breeding season.

Harabtar Singh, an avian veterinarian with the Charity Birds Hospital in Chandni Chowk, where they are currently sheltering over 3,000 birds, said a baby kite was brought to their hospital on Tuesday. “A lot of baby birds are being brought in, almost 30 to 40 per day. The reason is that kites like to build their nests at high points. Considering the number of trees in urban settings like Delhi is very low, they build their nests on top of tall metal structures like streetlights and mobile towers.”

“The nests, naturally, are exposed to direct sunlight for hours in a day and the young birds, in an attempt to escape the scorching heat, often fall on the streets or nearby balconies. They also do not have sweat glands like mammals, which can help bring the body temperature down. The extreme heat is causing hyperthermia, leading to heatstroke,” he said.

Besides kites, owls are also being affected as they are generally nocturnal and are unable to find their way after leaving their nests to evade the heat.

Saud appealed to people to keep water in earthen pots for birds, and not in plastic containers. “People often keep water in plastic bowls which become hot in the day and even if birds drink that, it harms them more. In earthen pots, the water remains cool, and birds can drink that as well as sprinkle it all over themselves, which is a common practice to keep themselves cool.”