Bishnoi threat: Security of Aaftab Poonawala strengthened in Tihar jail

The security of murder accused Aaftab Poonawala was strengthened in Tihar jail after security agencies revealed a death threat to him from persons linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. A view of the Tihar jail. (Photo for representation)

A senior police officer, not wanting to be named, said gangsters associated with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui in October were behind the threat.

“We received an update from different security agencies that the shooters behind the Siddiqui murder also wanted to target Poonawala in jail. We are not sure of the authenticity of the update and the threat. It is being said that the shooters were conspiring with jailed gangsters to attack Poonawala. Since he is in Tihar jail, we have sent updates to jail officials,” the officer said.

Poonawala, 28, was held in 2022 for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into more than 30 pieces. Following his arrest in November 2022, he has been lodged in jail.

An officer at the Tihar jail also confirmed the development, saying they received information about the threat from multiple sources.

“Although no formal intimation has been received, we are upping the security. Two night guards have been asked to check on him and ensure adequate security measures in jail number four, where he is lodged. We are also ensuring no gang war or fight takes place in the jail. This is all being done as a preventive measure. No extra arrangement has been made,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Delhi Prisons public relations officer said the department did not wish to release an official statement on the matter and that necessary arrangements for inmates are in place.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has garnered national attention over threats to actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty, who is also a BJP leader. Bishnoi has been accused of orchestrating the Siddiqui murder from Sabarmati jail.