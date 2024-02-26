Bizman arrested in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old in Delhi

A 31-year-old businessman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case that left a 44-year-old motorcyclist dead on NH 8 near Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi on Friday, the Delhi Police said on Monday. Police said the suspect was arrested on Sunday. The victim was identified by police as Mohammad Tamannah, 44, a resident of Patparganj in east Delhi. Tamannah was returning home from Gurugram when the accident occurred around 5pm. (Representational image)

The victim was identified by police as Mohammad Tamannah, 44, a resident of Patparganj in east Delhi. Tamannah was returning home from Gurugram when the accident occurred around 5pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Kunal Kanwar, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, fled the spot after hitting the victim’s bike. Police seized Kanwar’s Audi SUV. Tamannah was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre by a passerby but he was declared dead on arrival. The passerby had noted down the last four digits of Kanwar’s vehicle registration number which helped police identify him.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that it was a blind hit-and-run case as the suspect had fled the accident spot and only the last four digits of a white car were known. “No CCTV camera was found installed near the spot. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station,” said DCP Meena.

“The team checked CCTV cameras installed on NH 8 from Gurugram to Delhi via Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan. The team found that the white vehicle was an Audi. Investigators collected information on all Audi cars with similar numbers and narrowed it down to seven vehicles. All were checked and the phone locations of their owners and drivers were examined. One vehicle and its owner’s location matched which was verified through ANPR cameras installed at the Rajokri border. He was identified as Kanwar,” said DCP Meena.

A police team visited Kanwar’s residence and interrogated him who then confessed to the crime. Accordingly, he was arrested and his vehicle was impounded, the DCP added.