Bizman killed in Bawana, robbery bid suspected

Three assailants allegedly chased and shot dead a 35-year-old businessman near his factory in north Delhi’s Bawana industrial area on Monday afternoon. Police said the men fled the spot with the victim’s laptop bag. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the victim was Vaibhav Gandhi, who owned a plastic granules manufacturing factory in Bawana.

Upon investigation, police found that Gandhi was standing outside his factory at around 12.51pm and holding a laptop bag, when three men arrived on a motorcycle and tried to snatch the bag. As Gandhi started running, the accused allegedly chased him for nearly 50 metres, and kept firing bullets at him.

Due to the attack, he got injured and fell on the road. The attackers then fired another bullet at him, which hit his chin. He was then taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At least two bullet wounds were found on Gandhi’s body.

“Prime facie, it appears to be a case of murder for robbery. Other possible motives are also being probed,” DCP (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami, said.

A police officer said investigators were probing the possibility that the assailants may have received a wrong tip off that the victim was carrying cash in a large amount in the bag.