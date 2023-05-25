Central government spent 1.5 lakh crore on Delhi during PM Modi’s tenure: BJP

In the last nine years, the central government has spent ₹1.5 lakh crore and completed as well as initiated 29 major development projects in the National Capital under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said on Wednesday. (Representative photo)

BJP leaders Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi unit party president and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly made these remarks while addressing a press conference here.

HT reached out to the AAP, which did not respond to queries regarding the BJP’s claims.

“In the last nine years, the central government has approved about 20 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas for Delhi, expanded hospitals like AIIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences], Safdarjung, RML [Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Research Institute], expanded the fourth phase of the Metro, reduced the heights of the three garbage mountains, constructed the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the Eastern-Western Peripheral Road, etc.,” Sachdeva said.

Bidhuri said the central government, under the leadership of PM Modi has given 400 electric buses to Delhi, of which 300 buses are for intra-city to Delhi Transport Corporation and 100 for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

“The BJP has presented the details of the work done by the central government and the people of Delhi should decide what the AAP government has done for them in the Capital,” added Bidhuri.

The Delhi BJP has also planned a major month-long campaign from May 30 to June 30 to inform the people about the work done by the central government as its fight with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over various political and administrative issues intensifies.

Delhi BJP co-head media relations Vikram Mittal said that the month-long campaign will be supervised by foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar. “The training of social media officials of the BJP and other ground-level workers will also be held ahead of the campaign,” he said.