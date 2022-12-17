BJP, Congress continue to spar over Rahul’s China comments

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday mounted an all-out attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on China and the Indian Army, calling him an “embarrassment for the country” and demanding his expulsion from the grand old party.

At a press conference during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jaipur on Friday, Gandhi claimed that “China is preparing for a war” while accusing the government of “trying to ignore” the threat. In an apparent reference to a recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the former Congress president said Indian jawans in the region are being “beaten up”.

Stating that no amount of condemnation of Gandhi’s statement will be enough, BJP national president JP Nadda accused him of speaking the “language of China and Pakistan”.

“This underlines the question mark about his patriotism. He had also questioned surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes. It is a reflection of his metal bankruptcy,” Nadda said, accusing Gandhi of “again lowering the morale of our armed forces”. He added that Indian armed forces symbolise “courage and valour”.

When in power, the Congress had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese Communist Party and that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received funding from the Chinese embassy in Delhi, Nadda said. “Probably, this is the reason that Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of China and Pakistan.”

The BJP chief alleged that Gandhi was “secretly” meeting Chinese officials at their embassy in New Delhi when Indian and Chinese soldiers faced off in Doklam.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also a lawmaker from Arunachal Pradesh, said the Congress leader has not only insulted the Army but also damaged the country’s image.

“He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country,” Rijiju said in a tweet. “We are proud of our Armed Forces.”

Stating he was not surprised by Gandhi’s statement, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur added that the Congress leader was busy “having soup” with the Chinese when Indian soldiers were fighting Chinese jawans at Doklam.

“When Indian soldiers carried out the surgical strikes, even then he raised questions. He and the Congress seem to have no faith in the Indian Army. But we have full faith in our army,” he said. “Today our army is capable of conducting surgical strikes and gives a befitting reply to the encroachers.”

In a tacit swipe at the Congress leader, defence minister Rajnath Singh said: “We have never questioned the intention of any leader in the opposition, we have only debated on the basis of policies. Politics should be based on truth. Politics cannot be done on the basis of falsehood for a long time.”

In an address at industry chamber FICCI, Singh added:”Any amount of praise is not enough for the armed forces for the way they displayed bravery and valour, be it in Galwan or Tawang.”

In a statement in Parliament, Singh said Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its “firm and resolute” response.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not “remote-controlled” and if the opposition party stands with the country, then Gandhi should be expelled for his comments as they “belittle” India and break the morale of its armed forces.

“The Congress leader should tender an apology to the country for his statement,” he said. “His sin will not be washed away with the apology but it will at least demonstrate that he has realised his mistake.”

The BJP leader claimed that while every Indian is happy when the country’s soldiers demonstrate their valour, its enemies and the Congress suffer a lot of pain. “Why is Rahul Gandhi, India’s Jaichand, working to break the morale of our brave soldiers?” Bhatia said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed Gandhi’s remarks as “shameful”.

“The statement of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on soldiers is condemnable and shameful,” he said, asking the Wayanad MP to apologise to the soldiers and to the country.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and asked why he was not taking the nation into confidence in the matter.

“Chinese build-up in Doklam up to ‘Jampheri Ridge’ is threatening India’s strategic ‘Siliguri Corridor’ — the gateway to Northeastern States! This is of utmost concern for our National Security! @narendramodi ji, When will the nation have... ‘CHINA PE CHARCHA’?” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, in a swipe at PM Modi’s election campaign initiative “chai pe charcha”.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said it is the political duty and moral responsibility of the prime minister to share his “mann ki baat” on the seven questions posed to him by his party.

“The nation wants to know...why are you insisting that there should be no debate in Parliament on the border situation and the challenges we face from China,” he said.

“You have met the top Chinese leadership an unprecedented 18 times and recently shook hands with Xi Jinping in Bali. China launched an incursion into Tawang shortly thereafter and continues to unilaterally alter the border situation. Why are you not taking the nation into confidence?” Ramesh added.