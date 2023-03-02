BJP, Congress hold protests, demand Kejriwal’s resignation in excise case

The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) and the Congress on Wednesday launched protests against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, following the resignation of two senior ministers -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. BJP protests against AAP government at ITO. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

At separate demonstrations, the two opposition parties targeted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and demanded his resignation over allegations against Sisodia in the excise policy case.

BJP’s in-charge for Delhi and the party vice-president Baijayant Jai Panda, working president of Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva, and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led party workers in a protest at ITO.

“Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned when they found themselves completely trapped because they knew that now there is no excuse left. The government also committed moral corruption by opening liquor shops in front of temples, gurdwaras and schools. We were raising the issue for the last several months and finally the people of Delhi have won. The evidence of liquor scam mastermind Kejriwal’s involvement in this whole matter is also slowly coming to the fore, and now he too will be behind the bars very soon,” Panda claimed.

Delhi BJP workers said the protests will continue against the AAP government.

An AAP spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar and other leaders of the party’s Delhi protested outside the AAP office atDeen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

“The resignations of Sisodia and jailed minister Satyendar Jain are proof that the Kejriwal government is neck-deep in corruption and scams. Now, chief minister Kejriwal should also quit from the top post in Delhi government,” Kumar said.