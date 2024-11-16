BJP govts sending BS-IV diesel buses to Delhi despite ban: Gopal Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday blamed the neighbouring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led states of propelling pollution in the Capital by deliberately sending diesel buses despite a ban in place. Rai made the allegations during a surprise inspection at Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) to ensure strict enforcement of Stage 3 guidelines under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Rai made the allegations during a surprise inspection at Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) to ensure strict enforcement of Stage 3 guidelines under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). (PTI)

The BJP hit back, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was trying to shift blame rather than finding solutions to the pollution crisis.

At present, BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers are banned from plying in the city under Stage 3 of Grap, which was rolled out on Thursday and came into effect from Friday, to combat deteriorating air quality.

“The enforcement team of the transport department issued challans to BS-4 diesel buses coming from Haryana and Uttarakhand on Saturday. The BJP governments are deliberately sending these prohibited diesel buses to increase pollution in Delhi,” said Rai.

Under Stage 3, which is implemented when the air quality index breaches the 400-mark, only electric, CNG and BS-6 diesel interstate buses are allowed to enter Delhi.

Citing a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Rai said that only 30% of pollution in Delhi originates from within the city, while the rest comes from national capital region (NCR) districts.

Rai said while the Delhi government has implemented a summer action plan and a winter action plan to tackle pollution, the neighbouring BJP-led governments are exacerbating the issue. “Diesel buses are coming to Delhi from Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, leading to increased pollution in these areas,” he claimed.

The minister said that 84 teams from the transport department and 280 teams from the traffic police have been deployed to enforce the ban.

“To reduce pollution caused by vehicles, the movement of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) has been banned. Additionally, Delhi-registered diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs) of BS-3 standard or below will not be allowed to operate within Delhi,” he said.

BS-3 and below diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi are also not allowed to enter the city. However, vehicles carrying essential goods and providing essential services are exempted. Violation of these rules can invite a fine of ₹20,000.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said: “Daily media reports and departmental data show that 30% of Delhi’s rising pollution is caused by smoke from Punjab’s stubble burning. The Delhi BJP has consistently demanded that the Delhi government put pressure on its party’s Punjab government to stop stubble burning, but minister Gopal Rai has ignored these appeals.”

“If diesel buses entered Delhi, the Delhi government’s negligence is to blame. Gopal Rai must clarify what measures have been implemented at Delhi’s borders to prevent the entry of diesel vehicles,” he added while urging chief minister Atishi to ask Rai to focus on substantive actions to control pollution instead of making empty statements.