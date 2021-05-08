BJP protests against vax centres’ closure

BJP MLAs, along with senior party leaders, staged a protest outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday against the government for shutting 45 of the 137 corporation-run Covid vaccination centres in the capital.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said at a time when the government should be increasing the number of sites to vaccinate more and more people, the AAP-led Delhi government was indulging in politics over vaccination. Gupta said the 45 centres were shut over the past two days, causing great difficulties to the public.

Gupta said on Thursday he had spoken to lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal in this regard. “I have raised the issue with the L-G, as this decision of the government will only create problems for residents. Those who have taken the first vaccine dose from a nearby centre would prefer to go there for the second dose as well. But now, after the closure, that may not be possible.”

The Delhi government did not respond to HT’s queries on the matter.