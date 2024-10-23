BJP protests over fittings at Flagstaff Road bungalow

New Delhi The residence at 6, Flagstaff Road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a series of protests across the city, accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of spending taxpayers’ money on personal comforts, by citing fixtures at the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow.

The demonstrations, held at 27 key junctions, centred on an allegation of Kejriwal allegedly spending on “luxury toilet seats”, which the BJP has termed “commode theft scandal”.

The AAP was quick to hit back, reiterating chief minister Atishi’s stance on the matter. “If the BJP-led central government does not want to allot the CM house to Delhi’s CM, they can keep it. They can give it to any BJP leader. We are here to serve people of Delhi. We have nothing to do with bungalows and cars... we will work for people of Delhi even if we have to operate from the street. We live in the hearts of the people of Delhi. If they don’t want to give the CM house to the CM, we could not care less,” an AAP functionary said.

Over the past three days, the BJP and AAP have been sparring over the spend on fixtures at the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow during Kejriwal’s stay. The BJP cited a purported official inventory list, but the Public Works Department (PWD) has not independently verified the list. The AAP also questioned its authenticity.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said: “What common man’s house has such luxury? AAP leader used taxpayers’ money for personal enjoyment but pretends to be a victim.”