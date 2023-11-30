BJP holds protest to flag ‘graft’ in Delhi Jal Board operations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a demonstration near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in Jhandewalan, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government of indulging in corruption and irregularities in the water utility. New Delhi, India - Nov. 30, 2023: BJP supporters under the leadership of Virendra Sachdeva, President of Delhi BJP along with Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri protests against the Delhi Jal Board over the alleged scam in STP Plants at Delhi Jal Board Headquarters, Faiz Road in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 30, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The protest was led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The AAP hit back, accusing the BJP of “alleging a new scam”.

The matter pertains to the upgradation and augmentation of sewage treatment plants across Delhi. The BJP has alleged that large-scale irregularities have taken place in awarding the project, and Sachdeva had on Sunday written to lieutenant governor VK Saxena, demanding probe by central agencies into the DJB “scam”.

Addressing the party workers at the protest, Sachdeva said, “Delhi Jal Board is a bigger scam than liquor case... The way the cartel was operating in the liquor scam, the same was followed in the Jal board where only two companies could come into project.”

Bidhuri said that there was a time when DJB made a profit of ₹700 crore, but today it is running in massive losses. “The high court has given direction that DJB’s accounts should be audited. To hide their faults, the government ministers are busy blaming the officials, which is a blatant lie,” he alleged.

Reacting to BJP’s protest, AAP said that the bureaucracy in Delhi reports to BJP-ruled Centre. “So far, BJP has chosen to only protect all corrupt officials of the Delhi government, including chief secretary. Every day they allege a new scam, but don’t take any action against any official although they have all the powers. This is nothing but a political drama,” read a statement issued by AAP.