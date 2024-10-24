Blueprint ready for 1,000 monthly aid to Delhi women, says Kejriwal in Moti Nagar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government has prepared the blueprint for the ₹1,000 monthly financial aid for eligible women residents of the city. Arvind Kejriwal interacts with residents in Moti Nagar. (HT Photo)

Kejriwal made the announcement during a 30-minute padyatra (foot march) in Moti Nagar, west Delhi, during which he interacted with the public, addressed their questions and clicked pictures.

“I have prepared plans to provide 1,000 rupees per month to every woman in Delhi in their accounts,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal has been undertaking back-to-back padyatras in the Capital in a bid to reach out to voters ahead of the February 2025 assembly elections. Besides Kejriwal, chief minister (CM) Atishi, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and other senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, undertook marches in different parts of the city on Thursday.

“Today, Delhi enjoys 24-hour electricity, and people no longer need generators or inverters. Nowhere else in the country, except in Delhi and Punjab, do people receive 24-hour electricity for free. In Uttar Pradesh, there are long power cuts. In Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh — in all 22 states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power — there is no 24-hour electricity, and on top of that, electricity is very expensive,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Arvind Kejriwal keeps making announcements without making any budgetary or administrative arrangement so we will first study his new blueprint announcements and then comment.

The AAP chief blamed the BJP for public problems, and said that since his release from jail, he has been engaged in fixing them. “These people have troubled the people of Delhi a lot. They have made a mess of the city. Sewers are overflowing. They didn’t allow road repairs, and the streets are broken. People have received exorbitant water bills. But now, you don’t need to worry. Kejriwal is out, and he will fix everything. Road repairs have already begun on a war footing. If there are broken roads in your area, they will be repaired soon. Cleaning of sewers has also started. Those who have received inflated water bills need not pay them. Elect me as chief minister again, and I will get those bills waived,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi CM in September citing “false allegations” of corruption against him, said: “Everyone knows that Kejriwal cannot commit corruption or theft.”

“But they sent me to jail because they wanted to stop the work in Delhi. We built good schools for children, created mohalla clinics for people, and provided free medicine and treatment. They have governments in 22 states across the country, but they cannot build schools and hospitals as good as ours, nor can they make medicines free,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said the people should not vote for the BJP in the 2025 elections.

“The Supreme Court rebuked them harshly, questioning why they arrested me. The entire arrest was illegal. But when their plan failed, they came up with another one: the BJP wants to capture power in Delhi at any cost in the upcoming elections so that they can stop the work in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Detailed BJP response...