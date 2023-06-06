Bodies of siblings, 7 and 8, found inside wooden box at Delhi factory

The bodies of two siblings, aged seven and eight, were found inside a wooden box at a factory in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Tuesday, the police said. The children, who used to live with their parents, had gone missing on Monday, DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. The children had gone missing on Monday. (Representative image)

“A call was received pm at the Jamia Nagar police station regarding the discovery of dead bodies of two children at house No F2 Joga Bai extension. Two children's dead body…have been found in an old wooden box,” Deo said.

He added that an initial inquiry has revealed that the children, a boy and a girl, had lunch at 3pm with their parents and had gone missing around 3.30pm.

Their father, Balbir, works as a security guard at the same factory where their bodies were found, the police officer added.

The crime team has confirmed that there is no injury on the bodies and it seems to be a case of accidental asphyxia, Deo said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON