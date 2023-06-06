Home / Cities / Delhi News / Bodies of siblings, 7 and 8, found inside wooden box at Delhi factory

Bodies of siblings, 7 and 8, found inside wooden box at Delhi factory

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 06, 2023 09:36 PM IST

The bodies of two children were found inside a wooden box at a factory in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, the police said.

The bodies of two siblings, aged seven and eight, were found inside a wooden box at a factory in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Tuesday, the police said. The children, who used to live with their parents, had gone missing on Monday, DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The children had gone missing on Monday. (Representative image)
The children had gone missing on Monday. (Representative image)

“A call was received pm at the Jamia Nagar police station regarding the discovery of dead bodies of two children at house No F2 Joga Bai extension. Two children's dead body…have been found in an old wooden box,” Deo said.

He added that an initial inquiry has revealed that the children, a boy and a girl, had lunch at 3pm with their parents and had gone missing around 3.30pm.

Their father, Balbir, works as a security guard at the same factory where their bodies were found, the police officer added.

The crime team has confirmed that there is no injury on the bodies and it seems to be a case of accidental asphyxia, Deo said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
children jamia nagar delhi police + 1 more
children jamia nagar delhi police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out