Bomb threat in cluster bus was hoax: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Hours after a bomb call from a cluster bus was reported from Delhi’s Ranhola area, following which a dozen passengers were deboarded in the night, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it was a case of mistaken identity or hoax as there was no bomb. (Representative Photo)

Police said they found a couple of circuit boards in a plastic bag.

At 9.57 pm on Saturday, a cluster bus, which was on its way from Najafgarh to Narela, was stopped after the conductor of the bus found a black polythene bag and suspected that the electronic item inside the bag was a bomb.

Jimmy Chiram, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer), said, “We received a call as the bus stopped at Bakkarwala area. The conductor evacuated everyone in time. I think he was scared and did the right thing. The bag was left unattended. We rushed to the spot and found the bus parked near a CNG pump.”

Police said they immediately cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad and bomb detection teams were called to the spot.

Meanwhile, the passengers were deboarded and left stranded on the road. Police said they were all escorted back home.

“There was some minor inconvenience, but it was all sorted in time. The teams picked up the bag and found the circuit boards wrapped up in black paper, and no explosive could be traced… .All teams arrived in time and pulled off the work within minutes,” the DCP said.

Police said no action has been initiated against anyone as it was a mistake.