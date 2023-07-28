Book on ‘parliamentary elections in India’ launched at India International Centre

A group of professors on Thursday launched a book on parliamentary elections in India titled ‘The 2019 Parliamentary Elections in India: Democracy at the Crossroads?’ at India International Centre. Indian Parliament (Representative Photo)

The book is a compilation of various research articles on democracy, elections, and politics written by several authors. The book has been edited by Professor Subrat K Mitra from Heidelberg University, Professor Rekha Saxena from the University of Delhi and Professor Pampa Mukherjee from Punjab University.

At the launch, speakers said the book is a confluence of expert viewpoints on theoretical, empirical and comparative perspectives on parties and elections expounding the role of federal and regional contexts in keeping Indian democracy alive.

Professor Ashutosh Kumar, who is also one of the editors, said the book explores a critical gap in the literature on Indian elections by exploring the potential of electoral politics as the basis of India’s democracy.

The event was attended by former cabinet ministers Alphons Kannanthanam and Sanjay Paswan, bureaucrats, authors and research scholars from various universities among others.

