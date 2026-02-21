Boy jumps to death at Uttam Nagar Metro station

New Delhi The boy had recently cleared his Class 12 boards and was attending coaching classes for competitive exams at a centre in Dwarka. (Representative photo)

A 17-year-old boy died, reportedly by suicide, by jumping in front of a Metro train at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station in Dwarka area on Friday morning, officials aware of the matter said.

The boy had recently cleared his Class 12 boards and was attending coaching classes for competitive exams at a centre in Dwarka. His father works as a contractual driver with the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Police said they were informed about the incident around 11am, and that witnesses had seen the boy jumping to his death.

“On reaching the spot, it was revealed that one person had jumped on track from platform No 1 of Uttam Nagar East Metro station and was crushed under train which was coming from Dwarka side. His body had already been recovered from track. From further enquiry, the boy was identified,” deputy commissioner of police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said.

The family reportedly told police that he had been upset over personal issues.

“His father is a contractual driver in DTC and he was only child in his family. The body has been shifted to DDU Hospital. Inquest proceeding u/s 194 BNSS has been initiated in the matter,” the DCP said.