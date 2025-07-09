Brothers murder neighbour in presence of mother in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

Three brothers allegedly murdered their 24-year-old neighbour in the presence of his mother outside their house at Arjun Camp near Mahipalpur in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. Two of the three, Rahul and Raj, overpowered Sunny and held him by his hands, while the third, Ravi, stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Police said Sunny worked as a sanitation worker. (Shutterstock)

A murder case was registered, and police formed multiple teams to arrest the accused. The preliminary probe into the case hinted that a dispute between two families led to the murder on Tuesday. Investigators learnt that two days before the murder, the three had assaulted Sunny’s brother, Pradeep. They were trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the dispute.

Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Amit Goel said Sunny’s sister called the police about the stabbing. “Upon receiving the call, the emergency officer, along with other police staff, reached the stabbing spot in front of Jhuggi number 146 in Arjun Camp. Local inquiry revealed that Ravi Kumar, Rahul Kumar, and their brother Raj Kumar stabbed Sunny. Rahul and Raj held the hands of Sunny while Ravi attacked him multiple times with a knife. Thereafter, they fled,” said Goel.

Police said Sunny worked as a sanitation worker at a hotel in Mahipalpur while his mother is a domestic help. Sunny was returning home from the market when he was killed. His mother was talking to a neighbour when the three brothers attacked him. She tried to rescue him, police said.