BSES employee electrocuted in New Delhi while repairing electric pole

A 50-year-old BSES staffer died of electrocution on Sunday morning while he was repairing an electric pole in Dwarka, police officers aware of the matter said. investigators said they have written to BSES to probe how the electrocution took place. (HT Archive)

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh identified the deceased as Ram Naval, a resident of Vikas Nagar.

Police said the incident in question occurred at around 9.30am at Mohan Garden S Block, when Naval was repairing an electric pole. After he was electrocuted, he fell around 15 feet to the ground, following he was rushed to ESI hospital, where he died during treatment.

Officers investigating the case said Naval’s post mortem revealed that he died of an electric shock. Police said the body has been sent to the mortuary.

A first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 287 (negligent conduct wrt fire or combustible matter) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) was lodged against unknown people, and investigators said they have written to BSES to probe how the electrocution took place.

A BSES spokesperson said, “Our condolences are with the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family of the deceased and cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.”

Separately, a 34-year-old woman died of electrocution on Saturday after coming in contact with a live wire in a waterlogged street in Yamuna Vihar. Police said the deceased, Poonam (went by one name), was on her way to a hospital for a medical check-up when the incident took place.

Her husband Ravindra Kumar said, “We both were with our son at a hospital, who was undergoing treatment for epilepsy. She left the hospital around 7am for her own test for a stomach-related ailment, when the incident occurred.

Kumar urged the government to take water logging seriously. “There is a massive water logging problem in so many areas of Delhi. There was a live wire in the water. Yesterday, my wife died, but it could have been anyone,” he said.