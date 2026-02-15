New Delhi, In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government has shifted 72 senior officers, including those of the IAS cadre, giving them additional charges at different departments. Bureaucratic reshuffle: Delhi govt transfers 72 senior officers

According to a Services department order issued on Saturday, 36 Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory IAS officers of different batches were either given additional responsibilities or shifted to different departments.

The reshuffle also involved 36 DANICS officials.

Santosh D. Vaidya has been appointed principal secretary and will also hold additional charges of finance, planning and industries.

Bipul Pathak , additional chief secretary , has been given additional charge of the SC/ST/OBC welfare department.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Chief Executive Officer Rupesh Kumar Thakur has been appointed secretary , replacing Nikhil Kumar , who has been moved as commissioner .

Sanjeev Ahuja, a 2011 batch IAS officer who recently joined the Delhi government, has been appointed secretary with additional charge of higher education and technical education.

Pandurang Pole , who was the education secretary, has been shifted to the general administration department with additional charge of labour commissioner.

Revenue secretary cum divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal will hold additional charge of secretary of the power department, while Padma Jaiswal , awaiting posting, will serve as special secretary of the Administrative Reforms department.

Urban Development secretary Vijay Bidhuri will also have additional charge of Delhi Pollution Control Committee , and Yashpal Garg , awaiting posting, will serve as secretary planning and hold additional charge of land and building department.

New Delhi district magistrate Sunny Kumar Singh has been given the additional charge of special secretary power, a post left vacant after IAS officer Ravi Dadhich was transferred outside Delhi. Saloni Rai will be appointed as the district magistrate of North Delhi after joining the Delhi government.

Hari Kallikkat , awaiting posting, will be the district magistrate of West Delhi, while Vishakha Yadav will take charge of the district magistrate of Outer North Delhi, on joining the government, stated the order.

