Business Blasters: Students to seek investment at expo

The Delhi government will hold an investment summit and expo on March 5 to seek investments in over 100 business ideas floated by students of its schools, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

During the “Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo”, more than 100 business ideas by student entrepreneurs will be showcased, Sisodia said in a video statement on Monday.

The expo will give students an opportunity to present their projects to investors and obtain capital to take them to the next level, he added.

“This will be an opportunity for the investors who will visit the summit to directly invest in the projects of their choice. These ideas for the expo have been selected after rigorous assessment by eminent entrepreneurs and experts,” said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister.

He added that students qualifying for the final round of investment from the expo will get direct admission in state universities such as Delhi Technological University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology to pursue Bachelor of Business Administration.

Explaining the success of the Business Blasters, Sisodia said that unemployment is a major issue in the country, and it could be alleviated by inculcating an entrepreneurship mindset among students. As part of the Business Blasters programme that was launched last year, students in classes 11 and 12 are mentored and provided financial capital of ₹2,000 as seed money to help kick-start their business ideas. It is a part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for classes 11 and 12.

As part of the programme, over 300,000 students formed over 51,000 teams and received a total seed money of ₹60 crore. In the first phase of the programme, after a competition, over 100 business ideas have been shortlisted for the expo.

